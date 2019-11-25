A teenager committed to the custody of the Oregon Youth Authority ran away from the Young Women’s Transitional Program on Sunday in Albany, according to a news release.
Nichole Blackburn, 18, was participating in a supervised community event when she left without permission and evaded pursuit. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement notified.
Blackburn was committed to the custody of the OYA in March 2018 on a charge of third-degree robbery.
The public is not considered to be in danger, said Benjamin Chambers, OYA spokesman.
“We’re much more concerned about her safety,” he added. “If people do see her, we ask that they call 9-1-1.”
The Young Women’s Transitional Program is one of four step-down transitional facilities at OYA designed to prepare youth for their return to the community.
Transitional camps have lower security than youth correctional facilities like MacLaren, and are reserved for youth who have made significant progress in their treatment plans. Youth in these camps are frequently out in the community for work and other purposes.