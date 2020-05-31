Your Ecological House: Science and pseudoscience

Both films mentioned above are “interviews,” slickly produced in convincing documentary style. The interviewees have authoritative credentials: Plandemic’s is a Ph.D. virologist and the doctor, who in a general way “predicted” the pandemic, is a licensed physician. So, if “mainstream” and “alternative” narratives about the virus contradict each other, whose word should you take?

First, check in with yourself. Is the purveyor of information (or misinformation) telling you something you’d like to hear? We live in extremely uncertain, scary times, and most of us would love to have clear answers to problems that affect our lives but seem intractable.

Wouldn’t it be nice if there were a pill you could take that would keep you from getting COVID-19, and would fix you right up if you already had it? Hydrochloroquine has been touted as such a pill and, against the advice of most medical experts and health organizations many healthy, but apparently fearful people have clamored for hydrochloroquine prescriptions. (Now that the Lancet, one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals, has produced what should be a definitive study of 96,000 cases worldwide showing that hydrochloroquine is not helpful and is often harmful or even deadly to COVID-19 patients, we can hope this dangerous trend ceases.)