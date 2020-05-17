Your Ecological House: Bats, conspiracies and math

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Whoever said one person can’t change the world never ate an undercooked bat.”

— Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III

When I was a boy, the consensus among astronomers was that, in our vast universe, life existed only on earth. We were taught that there were no planets outside our solar system — because none had been discovered by the largest terrestrial telescopes.

But in 2013, scientists reported that space telescopes had shown there were as many as 40 billion earth-sized planets orbiting within the habitable zones of sun-like stars in our galaxy alone. (And, there are some two trillion galaxies in the universe.) The surfaces of each of those planets can be seen, in the words of one scientist, as representing a trillion little test tubes wherein the right reactions could form a complex chemical system we call living.

So, we now know the chances that life has NOT arisen elsewhere in the universe are statistically nil. It’s a virtual certainty that it has.