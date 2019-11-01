Three members of the Democratic Party of Oregon’s Young Democrats Caucus will be the featured speakers Thursday, Nov. 7, during the Linn County Democrats’ monthly general meeting at Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
A social time with light refreshments begins at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30.
Scheduled speakers are: Emily Mooney of Springfield, Young Democrats of Oregon Caucus chair; and caucus members Brian Josephson of Medford and Carina Perez-Europa of Salem.
The mission of the caucus “is to encourage young people across Oregon to take active roles in their communities through community engagement, policy advocacy, direct political action, and to promote the ideals and philosophy of the Democratic Party.”
The caucus is affiliated with the Young Democrats of America, the largest youth-led (36 and under) national, partisan political organization.
For more information about the meeting and the Linn County Democrats, contact Linn Dems Chair Jerred Taylor at linncodems@dpo.org.