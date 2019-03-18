A teenage girl was killed in a crash over the weekend at Highway 99W and Airlie Road in Polk County just north of the Benton County line, the Oregon State Police announced on Monday.
The collision occurred Saturday morning when a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Kayla Marie Carter, 30, traveling east on Airlie Road, reportedly ran a stop sign at the highway and was struck by a northbound 2006 Subaru Legacy driven by Jessica Renee Cornett, 21.
A 13-year-old girl who was riding in the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was available Monday morning, including the girl’s identity or the hometowns of the two drivers.
The investigation continues.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire and Oregon Department of Transportation provided assistance at the scene.