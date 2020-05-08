Wyden: Use automatic economic triggers for future unemployment benefits

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says an extension of unemployment benefits, a likely prospect as more laid-off workers file claims in Oregon and nationally, should be tied to automatic economic triggers.

He said the coronavirus pandemic isn’t going away soon — and neither is the economic downturn resulting from the resulting shutdown of public life and business activity. Without an extension of benefits and added federal spending, he said, the Congressional Budget Office has projected a national unemployment rate of 9.5% by the end of 2021 — three times what it was before the pandemic hit.

“My view is that Congress shouldn’t let families experience that level of unnecessary financial pain and suffering without a helping hand,” he said.

The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record.

Wyden responded to Republicans, who are the Senate’s majority party and have questioned whether Congress needs to do more beyond the $3 trillion it already has passed to shore up the economy. Debate has already started about what should be in a follow-up aid plan.