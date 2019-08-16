U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden continues his town hall tour with a stop Wednesday in Corvallis.
Wyden, a Democrat who was elected in 1996, will speak at noon at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd.
This will be the 34th Wyden town hall of the year and No. 946 of his Senate career. Wyden visited Monroe on Jan. 18.
“Whether it’s gun violence, election security or any other issue, I’m a strong believer that open-to-all town halls are essential opportunities to get feedback from Oregonians and put democracy into action locally,” Wyden said in a press release announcing the visit.
Later Wednesday, Wyden will stop at 5 p.m. at Oregon Coast Community College in Newport. He also will stop Aug. 24 at Central Oregon Community College in Bend.