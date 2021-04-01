Wyden in town to promote infrastructure bill

The $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill introduced Wednesday by President Joe Biden already is sparking interest on the minds of mid-valley residents.
U.S. Sen Ron Wyden fielded numerous questions on the legislation Thursday during a lengthy visit to Albany. First, he visited Linn County water facilities. Then, he spoke with the editorial board of the Albany Democrat-Herald and the Corvallis Gazette-Times. Finally, he took over the newspaper’s conference room for a virtual town hall.
Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, has made a tradition of participating in town halls in every state county on an annual basis. The past two years have forced him to go virtual for most of the sessions.
Key questions that Wyden faced on the infrastructure bill involved what it will do in Oregon and the challenge of getting it through Congress amid what is already looking like stern Republican opposition.
“We want D.C. to look at infrastructure in a different way,” Wyden said. “Yes, it is roads and bridges, but child care should be considered infrastructure. There is a huge backlog there and access to child care is critically important. There are high skill, high wage jobs in this ball, but child care is a part of it.”
Wyden hammered home the same message on broadband connectivity.
“Broadband is so key,” he said. “To health care with telemedicine, to education with online learning and also for parents to work remotely. I can’t tell you how many dead spots there are in this state.”
The bill calls for closing the loop nationally on internet connectivity by 2030. Wyden thinks that is not aggressive enough of a timeline.
“I think we need to do it quicker than that. Any bill that comes before me must have broadband in it.”
Wyden will play a key role in what sort of legislative sausage the infrastructure bill turns into. As chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Wyden will be heavily involved in the corporate tax increases that are scheduled to pay for the improvements.
And then there is the question of what happens when the bill hits the Senate floor. The 219-211 Democratic edge in the House means likely passage, but the upper chamber is knotted at 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats.
Wyden notes that “a lot of Republicans say they want infrastructure. If you attract all of the Senate Democrats and 10 or 12 Republicans you’re there. You’re on your way to a bill.”
The Democrats would need 60 votes to beat back a GOP filibuster, but they also could use the “budget reconciliation” process, which would require only 51 votes for passage. That was the approach that Democrats took for the most recent stimulus package, but it included grueling 24-hour voting sessions.
In other topics raised during the visit:
• Two town hall participants raised concerns about commercial chicken farms in Linn County. Wyden noted that the permitting of such operations is a state/county responsibility, with issues such as pollution more in the state/federal arena. The senator also called for more transparency.
Town hall participant and cattle rancher Adrienne Lulay of Scio said she is “not against this type of farming” but she added that they must go in the right spot.
• On climate change and energy Wyden noted that there are more than 40 tax breaks out there on the topic that he would like to reduce to just a handful.
“Climate change is an existential threat, polluters should have to pay and any proposals must have protections for American workers,” Wyden said. “And we need certainty. I’m not going to vote for something that won’t last longer than a carton of eggs in my refrigerator.”
• Wyden continues to argue for lower prescription drug costs and noted he is working on legislation with GOP Sen. Charles Grassley. Wysden noted that the problem exists to too great a degree among older women,
“Citizens of Oregon are getting mugged at the pharmacy counter,” Wyden said, pounding the conference table for emphasis. A key change he hopes to put into law would give Medicare the right to negotiate drug costs.
• Wyden also defended Oregon’s vote-by-mail system amid concerns from a town hall participant on restrictive legislation passed recently in Georgia.
Wyden proudly noted that he was the first U.S. senator elected via an all-mail ballot. And, he noted, the second one was a Republican, his former colleague Gordon Smith, also of Oregon. Wyden’s message: Vote by mail is a better system, regardless of party.
“Georgia is out of line,” he said. “We should be making it easier to vote, not harder. We’re going to keep fighting this.”
