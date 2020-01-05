Wyden holds town hall in Corvallis

Most of the first 50 minutes or so of U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden’s town hall Saturday at Corvallis’ Linus Pauling Middle School was dedicated to one topic: health care.
As has become common at town halls in Linn and Benton counties in recent years, members of Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates attended with signs, handouts for attendees and asked many of the questions.
Wyden’s town hall at Linus Pauling in Benton County was one in a series of eight county town halls he’s holding around the state over a four-day period. The audience at the event filled the middle school’s cafeteria.
The supporters of universal health care had good luck in the random ticket draw that determined who could ask questions, with four of the first six questions on the subject.
“Anybody want to talk about Iran?” Wyden asked the audience more than 50 minutes into the hour and 20 minute event, which earned a hearty applause. A few attendees called out other favored topics that hadn’t yet been addressed, including climate change, impeachment and campaign finance reform.
Wyden was on his fifth town hall in three days and it was the first time it took more than half an hour to get to a question on Iran . And because he knew it was important to the audience he wanted to address the topic.
“Let me talk about the last 24-hours. We’ve seen all of this menacing language," the Portland Democrat said. "The Iranians have a history of being unpredictable. They use proxies, they use militias, this kind of thing. Donald Trump also has a little bit of a history of being unpredictable in the foreign policy area.
"Well, the law allows me and the Congress to do something about Donald Trump’s unpredictability. It is called, under federal law, the War Powers Act. I believe that it is high time for the congress to draw a line in the sand and say it will no longer surrender its constitutional obligation to do oversight and require the president to comply with the federal law, which says under the War Powers Act the president cannot go to war without the consent of the United States Congress,” he said.
Climate change
Wyden also addressed climate change without fielding a direct question on it.
“I think with respect to climate change we are dealing with an urgency that elected officials cannot be allowed to duck any longer,” he said.
Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, added that if Democrats gain control of the Senate in November's election he would use his role on the finance committee to address 44 tax breaks for energy companies, which he called relics of another era.
“If I’m chairman of the senate finance committee in January 2021, first thing I’m going to do, in addition to health care and housing… I’m going take those 44 tax breaks and kick them in the trash can.”
He said he plans to introduce a bill to replace those tax breaks with just three new ones: one for clean energy, one for clean transportation and one for energy efficiency.
“It’s time for our country to get more green for less green from our wallets,” he said.
On impeachment, Wyden said he would take an oath to be an impartial juror in the president’s Senate trial and he would go into the trial without having decided his vote in advance.
“I’m going into this working for a just outcome, not a political outcome because this is a unique time in our country’s history and that’s what people want,” he said. He added that he believes there should be witnesses in the Senate trial.
Health care
Wyden’s first question on health care was from a health care advocate who asked if Wyden opposed a single payer health care system because he has taken campaign money from health industry lobbyists.
Wyden said he believes health care is a human right and has worked to solve problems in the system. He said even his progressive Democrat colleagues on the Senate Finance Committee don’t have a united view on how to get universal health care. He said he wanted to find a consensus plan among them that might have a chance of getting some Republican support.
He said he’s currently working on a prescription drug pricing bill that has a chance of beating industry opposition because he found a Republican, Senator Chuck Grassley, to work with him on it.
Another health care advocate asked what Wyden would do to ensure federal law would allow Oregon to create its own single-payer system if it wanted to.
Wyden said when the Affordable Care Act was being written he wrote a provision that would allow a state such as Oregon to go further than the act in developing its health care systems.
However, he said the bill had protections in it against junk insurance that the Trump administration has removed. He said this was a violation of the law and he wants to work to address it.
Wyden also got a second question asking why he didn’t support single payer health care.
He said he’s been for universal health care from before he was in the Senate and he even introduced a universal coverage bill, but said he couldn’t get it passed because of opposition from special interest groups.
“We can have a difference of opinion on how to get there, but I’ll put my bona fides up against anybody, in terms for standing up every single day, because it is the reason I’m in public service, to make health care a basic right in America.”
He said advocates of universal health care need to have conversations about what the system would look like and added that when the Affordable Care Act was being written single-payer advocates weren’t given a seat at the table.
“That isn’t going to be the case in 2021. If I am chairman of the Senate’s Finance Committee you can be 100 percent sure that all you wonderful folks that say “Health Care For All” on your shirts, you will have a seat at the table. Count on it.”
Wyden concluded by talking about the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission decision, saying it was one of the worst Supreme Court decisions ever and he supports reversing it with a constitutional amendment on campaign finance reform. He said because of Citizens United many of his peers spend their weekends golfing with lobbyists to raise money instead of holding town halls like this.
However, he said while he’s working to undo the decision he’s also maintaining his promise to hold a town hall in every Oregon county each year, a pledge he made before he was elected to the Senate in 1996. He said he takes what he hears to the Senate and it impacts his decisions.
“I think this is the way the Founding Fathers wanted it. I think I’m looking out at the faces of democracy,” he said.
Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.