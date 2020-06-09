Wuka-what?: Albany family creates children's book in quarantine

Related to this story
By early spring, Ainsley Beam had already written her valedictorian speech.
After COVID-19 closed schools across Oregon in April, the plans for what the fall might look like are still blurry.
The hustle and bustle surrounding high school graduations in Corvallis on Saturday added a new — but positive — meaning to rain on a parade.
Many home improvement stores, plant nurseries, appliance shops and more have remained open as essential businesses — and business is bustling.