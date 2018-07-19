SWEET HOME — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home killed a 76-year-old Sweet Home man and injured another driver.
Oregon State Police troopers gave this account:
Scott Wartena, 76, of Sweet Home was driving a 2001 Pontiac van west on Highway 20 about 2 p.m. when he began swerving back and forth in both lanes of travel.
Linda K. Phillips, 69, of Boring was driving east in a 2006 Ford Explorer. She told troopers she saw the white Pontiac van weaving and attempted to avoid a collision but hit the van head on near the fogline of the eastbound lane.
Both drivers were transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital in Lebanon. Wartena was later transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, where he later died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
No citations were issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.