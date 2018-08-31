Notebooks, check. Crayons, check. Mass shooting trauma kits, check.
Students in the Harrisburg, Monroe and Junction City school districts will have an extra piece of safety equipment in their classrooms when they return to school next week.
Trauma kits are being provided for all classrooms in the three school districts, courtesy of a tri-county partnership between Harrisburg Fire and Rescue, Monroe Rural Fire Protection District and Junction City Rural Fire Protection District.
Called "Jacob's Kits," the trauma kits are mini first aid kits about half the size of a standard lunch box. They contain gauze packs, tourniquets, rubber gloves, "trauma shear" scissors, large trauma dressings and "chest seals" to keep lungs from deflating from the outside air pressure of a chest wound.
A South Carolina firefighter started the program in honor of Jacob Hall, age 6, who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in a 2016 school shooting in Townville, South Carolina. Jacob survived the shot but later died from massive blood loss.
"In the event of an active shooter or mass casualty incident, there can be delays in getting emergency medical crews and equipment to the side of the injured children," reads a statement from the three departments explaining the program. "With the Jacob's Kits in place, teachers and school staff will be able to start lifesaving interventions very quickly."
The kits are $44.98 each but are being provided to the school districts free of charge. The department statement said they were paid for largely through donations and grants. People who are interested in donating to the cause are asked to call the individual departments for more information.
Departments are training teachers on how to use the kits and will inspect them yearly to make sure they're fully stocked and ready.
In Harrisburg, Superintendent Bryan Starr said kits have been received and have been purposely placed in the same location in each classroom so first responders know where to find them. Harrisburg Fire Chief Bart Griffith is conducting the training with teachers in the school district this week.
Harrisburg High School Principal Josh Stauber said the kits could play a role in any major injury, even a shop class mishap. And, he said, it's always better to have something and not need it rather than the other way around.
"I look at it as preventive," he said.
Monroe Superintendent Bill Crowson said his district anticipates receiving 22 kits for his 415 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. He's glad to have them as a precaution but said he hopes that's all they'll ever be.
"My hope is this is just a worst-case scenario, and if you ever have to have it, you'll be happy to have it," Crowson said. "Hopefully it will sit there for 20 years, and somebody someday will ask, 'What was that for?'"