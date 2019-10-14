The Pacific Green Party is hosting a community forum on fossil fuel infrastructure and climate change at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Local Pacific Green member and former Corvallis Councilor Mike Beilstein noted the recent week of climate action events and said they “showed strong support for movement toward a sustainable future, but we are still living in a fossil fuel economy and still building the infrastructure for expanding fossil fuel dependence.”
Asher Miller of the Corvallis-based Post Carbon Institute will offer a general introduction. Speakers targeting specific topics include Wendy Woods (natural gas ban on new construction), Charles Newlin (state initiative campaign to outlaw new fossil fuel infrastructure development), Trish Weber (Jordan Cove natural gas export terminal) and Teresa Welch (carbon fee and dividend legislation).
Community members are invited to bring their own ideas and to connect with existing efforts, Beilstein said.