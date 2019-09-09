The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a free workshop on how to organize digital photographs at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Participants will learn how to import, organize and manage your digital photos with help from library staff. Also part of the programs is how to transfer your photos to a computer or cloud services as well as tips on storing, maintaining and organizing them.
The library’s “digital life” series will continue through April 2020. Next month’s program on Oct. 17 will cover online privacy and security.
For more information call the library at 541-766-6793.