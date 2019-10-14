The city of Corvallis has set up a Saturday training session for its cadre of volunteer tree stewards.
The session runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave.
Those interested in participating should call Jennifer Killian, the Parks and Recreation Department urban forestry outreach specialist at 541-740-3186 or email jennifer.killian@corvallisorgon.gov.
You have free articles remaining.
Tree stewards participate in planting, watering, inspection and inventory work on the city’s stock of urban trees and also assist Parks and Recreation Department staff with weeding, mulching street trees, scouting for places to plant trees, problem-solving and increasing public awareness of the value of trees in the community.
So far this year tree stewards have helped plant 138 trees, watered 35, inspected 176 and inventoried 578 and contributed 366 volunteer hours, Killian said.