On a cloudy Thursday morning DeDe’s Home was abuzz with activity.
Residents were working in the garden and the front yard. Volunteers, including some experienced hands from Habitat for Humanity builds, were constructing a ramp and a handrail on the back porch. Crews from Home Grown Gardens were pouring wheelbarrows full of topsoil into new raised garden beds.
One of the residents (names of the residents are not being used in this story at their request) took charge of planting the first plant, an heirloom lobelia that she was putting in to honor DeDe, the home’s namesake. DeDe was the sister of Phyllis Mix, who provided the funds for Corvallis Housing First to buy the house in northwest Corvallis.
DeDe’s is the third permanent supportive housing facility for CHF, which also operates Partner’s Place and the Van Buren House. DeDe’s, which opened in late June, is operating under a different model: Its three residents all are women over 55 who have been chronically homeless.
Moving from homelessness to housing is not without its challenges, said Sara Power, a CHF board member who also is the executive director of the Room and the Inn women’s shelter.
“The women have PTSD and anxiety issues,” Power said. “This is a new place for them. They don’t know whether it’s safe or not. And all of the women here have significant health issues.”
The women are required to pay a portion of the rent and get involved in activities outside the home such as volunteering. Another requirement is case management, which is supervised by Nohe Hernandez, who works 10 hours per week at DeDe’s.
“They are part of a community now. That’s huge,” Power said. “Having people around you after you’ve been living in the woods for awhile is one of the biggest challenges. It’s important to find a place and stay stable for a period of time.”
Power said that even should any of the women move on to other housing the case management “will follow them.”
One of the residents proudly noted the lengthy walk she had taken in recent days with Babe, her friendly 3-year-old black Labrador retriever.
Corvallis Housing First also is working on modifying a shop at the back of DeDe’s for use as a separate “medical respite” facility with its own entrance and bathroom.
“There is a huge need for this in town, for both men and women,” Power said. “After getting released from the hospital people get dumped right back into the street.”
The Van Buren House has one room that is being used for medical respite.
Corvallis Housing First is working on permits for the DeDe's respite piece and hopes to open it by the end of the year. A new concrete sidewalk will be built to make it easier for those in wheelchairs to access the facility.