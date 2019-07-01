The Oregon State women's soccer team will host a watch party for Tuesday's Women's World Cup semifinal match in Lyon, France, between the United States and England. Doors for the Toyota Club at Reser Stadium will open at 11:30 a.m., with the game slated to start at noon.
The England squad features former Oregon State standout Jodie Taylor, who has appeared in a pair of matches for the Lionesses at this World Cup. Taylor, 34, scored the lone goal in England's 1-0 win June 14 against Argentina. This is the second World Cup for Taylor, who helped England take third place in the 2015 tournament.
Taylor is Oregon State's career leader with 47 goals, leading the team in points each of her four years (2004-07). During her tenure, Taylor earned Pac-10 Conference first team honors four times, as well as a trio of Far West all-region honors, All-America recognition and Pac-10 all-freshman honors.
No concessions will be available at the watch party, but fans will be allowed to bring in their own food, along with non-alcoholic beverages.
The winner of the USA-England match faces Sweden or the Netherlands in Sunday’s final. The Swedes face the Dutch in the other semifinal on Wednesday. The semifinal losers play for third place on Saturday.