The Linn-Benton Community College chapter of the American Association of Women in Community Colleges will hold its first "Women's Night Out" from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, in the college's Calapooia Commons.
The event is free and open to the public and features more than 30 vendors, along with raffle drawings, door prizes and treats.
Proceeds from the raffles and vendor fees benefit scholarships for the American Association for Women in Community Colleges.
Vendors expected to be on hand will provide a variety of products and services, including makeup, jewelry, crafts, bath and body products, housewares, gifts and artwork.
Organizer Lena Spencer said the chapter is expanding its fundraising outreach, looking for new ways to engage the community while boosting scholarship contributions.
"We want to create community connections, really, and we're excited to have everyone come on campus and see our lovely campus and welcome them to the LB community," she said. "We have so many students for whom that scholarship makes a difference between completing their degree and not."