'Women in Oregon Prisons' panel set for Feb. 8

A "Women in Oregon Prisons: Past, Present and Future" panel will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

Sponsored by the Albany branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the panel's participants include Women's Justice Project Director Julia Yoshimoto; Rosa Howard-Mumford of the Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility in Albany; and Jessica Kampfe of Shelly's House in Salem. Each panelist will share information about her respective project or facility and discuss the future for women in Oregon's prison system.