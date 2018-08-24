A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted at the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival in 2016 has sued the organizer of the event for $2.25 million.
The complaint was filed in Lane County Circuit Court on Aug. 9, according to Oregon’s online court database. Though the festival is held near Brownsville in Linn County, the festival’s organizer, Willamette Country Music Concerts, is from Eugene.
A criminal case regarding the alleged sexual assault, which reportedly occurred when the woman was 20, continues to make its way through the Linn County Circuit Court system.
The lawsuit accuses the festival organizers of negligence, saying that adequate security wasn’t provided, that underage drinking was allowed, that the festival failed to enforce its own alcohol policies, and it failed to monitor or supervise festival attendees.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe in the court filing, is seeking up to $1.5 million for pain, anxiety, loss of dignity and loss of enjoyment of life, among other noneconomic claims.
She also is seeking economic damages of up to $750,000 for medical care, counseling, lost wages and impairment to her future earning capacity.
According to the lawsuit, on Aug. 13, 2016, the woman attended the country music festival and drank alcohol. She later attended an after-party, hosted by one of the festival’s sponsors.
“While at the after-party, a man in his mid-fifties approached Plaintiff while she was inebriated and lured her into a motorhome at the festival. Jane Doe passed out inside the motorhome’s bedroom,” the lawsuit states.
While she was passed out, the suspect undressed her and performed sex acts on her without her consent, according to the lawsuit. The woman woke during one of these sex acts, according to the lawsuit.
“Jane Doe pushed the assailant off, grabbed her clothes and ran out the motorhome while crying and upset,” the lawsuit states.
A trial in the criminal case, which was held in January, ended in a mistrial due to an error made by the prosecution regarding evidence — the state didn’t provide the suspect’s defense team with all the information it should have had prior to trial.
The defense counsel said during opening arguments in the trial that the sexual acts were consensual.
Another trial in the case is scheduled for October. The 12-member jury trial is set for four days starting Oct. 15.
Terry Allen Pepiot, 58, of Harrisburg, is charged with four counts of first-degree sodomy, six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of fourth-degree assault, according to Oregon’s online court database. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
Most of the charges are Measure 11 crimes with mandatory minimum sentences of several years in prison.
Lawyers for “Jane Doe” and Anne Hankins, festival president, could not be reached for comment on Friday.