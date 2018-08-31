A woman was injured Friday afternoon in a multiple-vehicle collision that resulted in a fish spill near exit 235 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Albany.
The crash, which was reported at around 2:50 p.m., involved an SUV, a truck pulling a fifth-wheel RV trailer, and a truck with a utility trailer carrying a large container of salmon. Upon impact, the container fell onto its side, scattering its contents onto the interstate and causing hours-long blockage in the slow lane and traffic jams in the northbound lanes, as well.
"There was quite a bit of debris," said Jefferson Fire District Public Information Officer Tammy Robbins. "There were a lot of fish parts, but I understand they were able to save quite a bit of the fish."
The woman, who was traveling with her husband in the truck pulling the fifth-wheel, was transported to a hospital. Her identity and the extent of her injuries were unknown.
Jefferson Fire District and Oregon State Police personnel responded to the scene.