A 29-year-old Salem woman was sentenced in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday to 30 days in jail for tampering with drug records but will be allowed to serve her time concurrently with her sentence in another case out of Lincoln County, for which she is already incarcerated in the Coffee Creek women’s prison at Wilsonville.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Haley Ann Lynch was enrolled in the Milestones rehabilitation program in early February when she had a minor dental procedure and was given a prescription for 12 tablets of Norcor, a painkiller containing Tylenol and hydrocodone.
The affidavit states Lynch altered the prescription to read 112 tablets instead of 12. The pharmacist grew suspicious and called the dentist, who called police.
Appearing before Judge Joan Demarest on Monday, Lynch pleaded guilty to tampering with drug records. The charge was a felony with a maximum possible penalty of five years in prison, but prosecutors recommended the 30-day concurrent sentence as part of a plea agreement.
She was also ordered to pay a $200 fine and submit to a year of post-prison supervision.
A misdemeanor charge of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Lynch was represented in court by John Rich.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Jay Hughes represented the state.