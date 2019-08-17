A Corvallis woman was sentenced to 40 days in jail in Benton County Circuit Court on Friday for her role in a forgery scheme that targeted a dozen Corvallis businesses.
Michelle Ann Runyan, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a forged instrument and two counts of forgery in the first degree in court.
Police initially arrested Jordan Earl Price, 36, of Corvallis, in April on more than 40 counts associated with making fake bills, making purchases with them at Corvallis businesses and taking change in real currency. Runyan was mentioned in initial police reports as aiding Price, but she was not charged until May.
“It was quite an unfortunate situation where quite a number of local businesses fell victim to them,” said Benton County Deputy District Attorney Kevin Hashizume.
Runyan initially faced nearly two dozen charges, but most were dismissed as part of a plea deal that will also give her 18 months of probation and require her, with Price, to pay more than $1,700 in restitution to the affected businesses.
Runyan apologized for her role in the crimes in court.
“I’m embarrassed at the whole situation and sorry,” she said.
Judge Matthew Donohue ordered Runyan to report to the Benton County Jail Monday to begin her sentence.
Price pleaded guilty to charges in the incident in June and was sentenced to 26 months in prison.