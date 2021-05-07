Woman dies in crash on Highway 223

An 80-year-old Dallas woman died Friday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 223 in Polk County.

Bonnie Muhly was pulling out of a parking lot in a Honda Civic at around 8:15 a.m. when her car collided with a Ford F-350 pickup driven by Landon Pegg, 32, of Dallas, according to information from the Oregon State Police. Pegg was traveling east on Highway 223 near Fir Villa Road at the time of the crash.

Muhly was pronounced dead at the scene. Pegg was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, which is being conducted by the Oregon State Police with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the Dallas Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

