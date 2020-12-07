Woman arrested for felony assault after alleged stabbing

A Corvallis woman was arrested on two felony counts Saturday night after she allegedly stabbed a man at the Corvallis skate park.

Mandy Mae Switzler, 43, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon and lodged at Benton County Jail.

According to Corvallis police, Switzler stabbed James Cleveland, 42, with a 12-inch knife after Cleveland approached another man’s tent to ask for a cigarette. Switzler was at the other man’s tent.

Police received a call from a witness at about 9:47 p.m. Officers found Switzler in the area, reportedly smelling strongly of alcohol.

Cleveland was found in the skate park bleeding substantially from the abdomen. He was in shock and wasn’t able to give officers a statement before being taken to the hospital, police said.

Cleveland remained in Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in stable condition Monday.

Officers searched the area and found a large kitchen knife matching the witness’s description about 15 feet from where the stabbing was said to have occurred. The knife appeared to have blood and long hair on the blade, police said.