A Veneta woman was arrested following an investigation into a two-vehicle crash Friday in the 30000 block of Boston Mill Drive near Shedd.
The collision was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m.
According to Linn County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mike Harmon, a sedan driven by 24-year-old Paige Mendoza reportedly crossed the road's center line, striking near the back of a semi-truck.
Harmon said Mendoza was arrested for DUII, third-degree assault, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Her two passengers sustained minor injuries.
The Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Department also responded to the crash.
No further information was immediately available.