Princess Perfection Corvallis will host a wizard-themed party this weekend in Adair Village to benefit various Willamette Valley children’s charities.
Dubbed “Wands and Wizards: A Boy Wizard Birthday Party,” the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Adair County Park, 7295 NE Arnold Ave.
Cosplayers will portray characters from the Harry Potter books and movies. Attractions will include unicorn rides, a quidditch tournament, sorting hat ceremonies, bounce houses, and arts and crafts.
There will be animal displays, including owls, birds of prey, snakes, reptiles and Caesar the No Drama Llama. The day will end with a family dance and live performances by belly dancers and fire dancers.
Food and drink will be available for purchase, including adult beverages from Southpaw’s Perfect Pizza & Sports Pub.
There is no admission charge, but there will be a charge to participate in various activities.
In addition to Princess Perfection, a cosplay group that puts on children’s parties and other events, other participating organizations will include the Lebanon High School Cheer Team, the Rainbow Girls Ministry Group of Lebanon, the Albany Historic Carousel, the Junior Lacrosse Team of Albany, Chintimini Wildlife Center, an animal therapy group called Modern Prehistorics and a cosplay group called Heroes, Villains and Vigilantes.
Each group will be raising money for different children’s charities.