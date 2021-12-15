 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Wintry weather: Santiam Canyon schools on two-hour delay

  • 0
IMG_5918.JPG

Snow fell in Corvallis for around 45 minutes on Monday.

 Cody Mann, Mid-Valley Media

Updated 6:45 a.m.: The Santiam Canyon School District is on a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning.

This story could be updated with additional schools and weather information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News