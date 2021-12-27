Winter weather results in delivery delays for DH, GT

With snow and ice covered roads on Sunday night and early Monday morning, Monday print editions of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times weren’t delivered to subscribers in some areas.

As road conditions become less treacherous, especially in rural areas, our circulation drivers will work to deliver Monday’s paper to subscribers.

Wintry weather also may result in delivery delays on Tuesday and later this week.

E-editions of our papers — which include all of the stories in the print editions plus extras — are available to subscribers online via the DH and GT.

Happy holidays, and thanks for your understanding and patience as we try to keep all of our employees safe during this unusual winter weather event.

