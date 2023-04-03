Sweet Home and areas in east Linn County should expect some spring-time snow this week.

The National Weather Advisory issued a winter weather advisory for areas near the Santiam Pass in effect from Monday morning, April 3 until midnight, Tuesday, April 4.

While a winter storm warning has expired, snow may still fall in areas above 1,500 feet in elevation. Snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches — and even up to 8 inches may occur, according to NWS.

Travelers should plan on slippery road conditions.

An odd April

Andy Bryant, hydrologist with NWS based in Portland, said it's pretty unusual for snow in April.

Although there has now been two consecutive Aprils that have seen low elevations get snow, Bryant said it's too early to say whether this is the new normal for spring.

He said there's no need to fear — spring is coming.

"By this weekend, we're going to warm up quite a bit," he said.

Although the average citizen may be sick of the cold, gloomy weather, Bryant said there's some benefits to the late snow.

"It does have positive impacts," he said. "We got a lot of snow the last few days in the Cascades."

This snow is essentially stored up water that will melt and benefit overall water supply, stream flow and will keep water temperatures cooler for fish, Bryant said.