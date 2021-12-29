Winter weather advisory in effect for Sweet Home on Thursday

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Sweet Home that runs from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The foothills are expected to get 3 to 7 inches of snow, and the cascades could get 6 to 12 inches. The advisory says travel could be difficult, with snow levels rising to 1,500 feet Thursday afternoon, and gradually lowering Thursday night.

The advisory also includes the cities of Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Government Camp, Detroit and Santiam Pass.

After snowfall on Thursday, rain is expected Friday. There may be some relief from the clouds and precipitation on New Year’s Day, with partly sunny skies and a predicted high of 43 degrees. The rain is expected to return Sunday.

The advisory was issued around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The Albany and Corvallis areas were expected to get a slight amount of snow Wednesday night: only a half-inch expected mixed with rain.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

