Parts of east Linn County will be under a winter storm watch from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2.

The National Weather Service issued the message Thursday morning, March 30 for areas in the Cascades including the Santiam Pass. The watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Heavy snow will be possible in places above 3,000 feet with potential total snow accumulations of 19 to 43 inches, according to NWS. Winds may also gust as high as 40 miles per hour.

The weather agency suggests travelers monitor the latest forecasts for updates as driving may be difficult.