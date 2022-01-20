Winter Rod and Speed Show set for this weekend in Albany

The Winter Rod and Speed Show is set for Friday and Saturday at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Albany.

The show includes more than 100 custom cars, custom trucks, hotrods, race cars, imports and classic cars. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Patrons who bring a nonperishable food item will receive $3 off admission. The food will be donated to FISH, which will also receive a portion of the show’s proceeds.

On Friday, classic rock band Back Again will play ‘70s and ‘80s hits. Automotive artist Kenny Youngblood will return to the show to do car character drawings for free. Dragster personality Trevor Larkin will be at the show with his 270-MPH nitro dragster, and will sign autographs. Albany’s Dennis Taylor will display his nitro funny car, as will Garrett Bateman.

A swap meet and a model car contest will take place Saturday in the Santiam Building.

Regular admission is $10, and free for those 8 and under. Parking is free.

