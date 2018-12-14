A short-lived windstorm downed trees, snapped branches and knocked out power to more than 1,400 customers in the mid-valley Friday afternoon.
About 2 p.m., Pacific Power reported outages at Oregon State University in Corvallis and at a neighborhood in North Albany that affected 78 customers. Outages also were reported near Lacomb, Waterloo and in scattered areas around Sweet Home, totaling about 1,200 customers. Another 200 more customers were affected between Monroe and Harrisburg.
The National Weather Service measured gusts of up to 40 mph near Eugene and close to 30 mph in Salem. Oregon Department of Transportation officials temporarily closed Interstate 84 between Pendleton and La Grande Friday after 90 mph winds were reported and at least one truck appeared to have blown over on the freeway.
Meteorologist David Bishop said the Portland office had received information about a downed tree in Eugene, but had not received reports of damage in Linn or Benton counties.
Mid-valley law enforcement agencies received calls about downed wires near Sweet Home. A tree growing off Highway 20 near Liberty Road snapped about 15 feet up and snagged a nearby line.
Winds were at their strongest between 2 and 6 p.m. Friday and aren't expected to be back in force for a while, according to forecasters.
Rain, however, is expected to sweep the valley in drenching sheets through much of next week, particularly on Monday and Tuesday.
A weather system could bring as much as 2 to 5 inches of rain in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, with heaviest amounts in the Willapa Hills, the North Oregon Coast Range and the west slopes of the Cascades. Flooding is possible Tuesday and Wednesday as rivers rise.
The timing and location of heavy rain for this storm is still uncertain, and watches or warnings for specific areas or rivers haven't yet been issued.