Wind blows small shed onto tracks near Tangent
The Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Tangent were closed briefly Friday after a wind gust blew a metal shed onto the tracks.

The shed was on the site of the nearby Pacific Landscaping Services outlet at 3285 Highway 99E, about 1.4 miles south of the Highway 34 overpass.

Leonard Schrock, a nearby resident, heard the commotion and went to take a look.

“I went outside and discovered this big metal building,” he said. “I was going to take some pictures, but then I saw it was on the tracks, so I called 911.”

The incident occurred at 11:36, said Capt. Michelle Duncan of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. By 1 p.m., she said, landscape personnel and railroad employees had removed the shed from the tracks.

No one was injured in the incident and motor vehicle traffic was not affected.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

