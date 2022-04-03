Wind advisory issued for mid-valley, winter storm warning for Cascades

Mother Nature could get angry, delivering howling winds and downpours in the mid-Willamette Valley through Monday night, and heavy snowfall with whiteout conditions in Cascade passes through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 11 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday for the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and other spots in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

A winter storm warning was issued by the agency from 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Tuesday above 4,000 feet in the northern Oregon Cascade Mountains.

With the wind advisory, south to southwest breezes of 15 to 30 mph are anticipated, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph, according to the agency. During the peak of the storm on Monday afternoon, gusts could exceed 45 mph.

The National Weather Service forecast also includes rain showers during the storm.

Winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be downed and result in isolated power outages, the National Weather Service notice states.

Motorists should use caution, especially if they are operating high-profile vehicles.

The central Coast Range and Cascade foothills will be spared the worst impacts of the windstorm, at least according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The Alsea area is expected to have winds of 10 to 18 mph on Monday afternoon, with peak gusts hitting 31 mph.

Gusts in the Sweet Home area are expected to hit as high as 31 mph on Monday afternoon, as well, with sustained winds of 16-21 mph.

Higher elevations in the Cascades could see snow accumulations of 12 to 30 inches with winds of up to 45 mph. Whiteout conditions could result near and above the treeline. Travel restrictions could occur.

The snow level will drop to 2,000 to 3,000 feet on Monday afternoon and Monday night, according to the National Weather Service winter storm warning message.

