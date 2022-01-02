Wind advisory, flood watch issued for mid-valley

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and a flood watch effective Sunday and into Monday for communities in the mid-Willamette Valley.
The wind advisory includes the cities of Alsea, Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon and runs from 2 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph as well as gusts of 45 mph are predicted.
High winds could blow around unsecured objects, and result in downed tree limbs and power outages, according to the agency.
The wind advisory includes the Willamette Valley, east Multnomah County, and the Vancouver area of Washington.
Gustier winds are expected in higher terrain, especially in the central and south Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service cautioned.
Motorists should use extra caution, especially if they are operating a high profile vehicle.
The flood watch covers much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, and includes communities in the Coast Range, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home. The flood watch runs from 6 p.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rains and snowmelt may result in excessive runoff, causing flooding of rivers, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action.
According to a hydrologic outlook statement from Saturday, most rivers will continue rising throughout the week and the possibility of flooding will persist.
The National Weather Service expects to update its hydrologic outlook on Sunday afternoon.
Areas above 2,000 feet in elevation in the Cascades foothills and Cascades also have a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Monday to midnight on Tuesday.
Heavy snow is expected, with accumulations of up to 18 inches, and wind gusts as high as 55 mph could occur.
Travel will be very hazardous, according to the National Weather Service, as areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and strong winds could cause tree damage.
The mid-Willamette Valley already witnessed unusual weather this winter with minor flooding in December and a stronger than typical snowfall last week.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.