A few leeks stuck up above the dirt. Just sprouted zucchini peaked up in another raised bed. Locations where carrot seeds were planted were marked with popsicle sticks featuring hand drawn images of carrots. Native plants in nursery pots waited to be planted.
While the Wilson Elementary School garden looked a little bare when the school community celebrated its opening Thursday night, what was in the ground was just a starting point for the garden.
“We have big plans,” said Principal Eric Beasley.
Those plans include both building up the garden by adding blueberry bushes and fruit trees and garden-centric curriculum. Beasley said the school will have a garden club, garden activities through the Wildcat Club, Wilson’s after school program and class lessons in the garden with support from the Corvallis Environmental Center.
“We want (the garden) to be a learning lab around sustainability,” he said.
Wilson said the work on the garden started around a year ago. More than a dozen local businesses and organizations contributed to constructing the garden. Beasley said he thinks the construction would probably have cost around $10,000 to build, but much of the cost was covered by grants and in-kind donations.
“It’s been amazing the amount of volunteer support we’ve had,” he said.
The school held a ribbon cutting at the garden Thursday night as part of its annual Wildcat Wellness Fair, which included health-themed crafts and activities. The school also celebrated receiving a Oregon School Wellness Award from the Department of Education and the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council, which comes with a $2,500 grant.
Beasley said the grant will go into wellness programs at the school like the garden.
Wilson is the seventh school in the Corvallis School District to receive the award.