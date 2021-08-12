Willamette Valley cooling centers remain open

As the heatwave lingers in the mid-valley, several agencies are offering a chance to beat the heat.

Cooling centers will be available as follows.

• The Alsea Community Library, 19192 Alsea Highway, will offer a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The facility will be closed Friday.

• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• The city of Lebanon will open the Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., as a cooling center geared toward the senior population (age 50 and up), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Transportation to and from the center, within the Lebanon area, will be offered during those hours; rides can be arranged by calling LINX Transit at 541-258-4920. No pets are allowed, but service animals can accompany their owners. Further information is available at 541-258-4919.

• The Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. in Monroe, will be open noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The building will be closed Friday.

• The Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.