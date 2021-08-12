Willamette Valley cooling centers remain open

As the heatwave lingers in the mid-valley, several agencies are offering a chance to beat the heat.
Cooling centers will be available as follows.
• The Alsea Community Library, 19192 Alsea Highway, will offer a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The facility will be closed Friday.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
• The city of Lebanon will open the Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., as a cooling center geared toward the senior population (age 50 and up), 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Transportation to and from the center, within the Lebanon area, will be offered during those hours; rides can be arranged by calling LINX Transit at 541-258-4920. No pets are allowed, but service animals can accompany their owners. Further information is available at 541-258-4919.
• The Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. in Monroe, will be open noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The building will be closed Friday.
• The Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
• The Philomath Fire Department, 1035 Main St., will open as a cooling center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
The forecast for daytime temperatures up to and over 100 degrees will bring an increase in thermal inertia for individuals who do not have access to cooling resources. Thermal inertia refers to the slowness with which the temperature of a body approaches that of its surroundings. This means an individual will have a lower chance of experiencing overnight recovery cooling. Higher-risk individuals, including the elderly, infants and those with preexisting health conditions that affect thermoregulation and who are living in older and/or poorly insulated/ventilated dwellings are at greater risk during extreme heat.