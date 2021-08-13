 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willamette Valley cooling centers offer one last day
0 Comments
alert

Willamette Valley cooling centers offer one last day

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As the mid-valley's heatwave starts to wind down, a few agencies will offer shelter from the sun on Saturday.

Cooling centers will be available as follows.

• The Alsea Community Library, 19192 Alsea Highway, will offer a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

• The Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St. in Monroe, will be open noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

• The Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St., will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News