Willamette Valley Ag Expo comes to Albany

The Willamette Valley Ag Expo is set for Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 15 through 17, at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. in Albany.

The expo, the largest of its kind in the Northwest, will feature more than 150 agriculturally related vendors, core classes, farming displays and an expanded career day. This year will offer a job fair for those looking for work in the agriculture field. Exhibitors will demonstrate products and fill more than 250,000 square feet with agriculture equipment and services. Those who attend will see the latest innovation and technology the agriculture industry has to offer.

This year, in partnership with Corban University, will offer a job fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 15. Guests can learn about current openings and career opportunities. Openings include entry level to highly-skilled positions, professional opportunities and more.

Career Day is Nov. 16. All youth agriculture classes are encouraged to attend the expo free of charge. Transportation scholarships are available to offset the cost of fuel.

The evening of Nov. 16 will offer Dine Around Oregon, a progressive dining experience to enjoy while touring the expo. The menu features the best of Oregon’s culinary products, including beef, dairy, poultry, lamb and more.

Thanks to work by sponsors including Oregonians for Food and Shelter, the expo will offer core pesticide training classes on Nov. 15 and 17. Courses are complimentary with paid admission to the expo.

Along with the trade show, attendees can visit an antique tractor show and Oregon Women for Agriculture’s “A Farmer Feeds” educational displays.

Expo hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17. Admission is $4 per person. No charge for parking. Dine Around tickets can be purchased online for $14, and include expo admission. For tickets and more information, visit www.wvaexpo.com.