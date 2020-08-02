Willamette River cleanup group hosts Pioneer Park trash day, planning more for August

Corvallis residents are doing their part in keeping a statewide effort going strong to clean up the Willamette River and its surroundings.
Willamette Riverkeeper, an organization dedicated to protecting the waterway, held a cleanup at Pioneer Park on Friday morning. Around a dozen volunteers and campers combed through 25 yards of trash, according to riverkeeper Michelle Emmons.
“It was a big day today,” Emmons said. Some parts of the trash pickup, she added, “was almost like excavating a landfill.”
Cleanups such as the one at Pioneer Park are part of a bigger effort called the River Guardians program, through which wildlife, invasive species and water quality is monitored. Although the program typically does trash pickup while floating on the Willamette, they sometimes host cleanups in popular land sites that drain into the river.
There’s an abundance of campers who may be homeless in the area, Emmons said, and the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak hit Corvallis especially hard because there were fewer places for those living along the river to properly dispose of trash.
“It’s not just a matter of littering,” she said. “With the COVID shelter-in-place order, it’s made it harder for people to move on. It’s a long-standing problem of houselessness in the Corvallis area which is exacerbated by the joblessness rate and now the economic downturn. This is just a piece of the larger story of what’s happening with people in the community.”
Trash of particular concern, Emmons added, were the hundreds of needles volunteers gathered, as well as various other glass and plastic medical supplies. Human waste has also noticeably increased in the area.
“There’s no sanitation,” she said, and “there’s no regular dumpsters in our natural areas. People are basically living in squalor.”
But after Friday's cleanup, she said, the riverkeepers are confident that they’re hitting their stride in improving the issue.
“We feel like we’ve made a huge dent in making a safe environment for those that are there,” Emmons said. “People in the community care. They care about the river and they care about folks that are less fortunate than they are.”
Willamette Riverkeeper is planning cleanups later this month at the BMX Track Park and along Crystal Lake. Those interested are required to register ahead of time and to leave minors at home due to the potential dangers of certain types of trash. For more information, visit willamette-riverkeeper.org.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
