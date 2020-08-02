Willamette River cleanup group hosts Pioneer Park trash day, planning more for August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis residents are doing their part in keeping a statewide effort going strong to clean up the Willamette River and its surroundings.

Willamette Riverkeeper, an organization dedicated to protecting the waterway, held a cleanup at Pioneer Park on Friday morning. Around a dozen volunteers and campers combed through 25 yards of trash, according to riverkeeper Michelle Emmons.

“It was a big day today,” Emmons said. Some parts of the trash pickup, she added, “was almost like excavating a landfill.”

Cleanups such as the one at Pioneer Park are part of a bigger effort called the River Guardians program, through which wildlife, invasive species and water quality is monitored. Although the program typically does trash pickup while floating on the Willamette, they sometimes host cleanups in popular land sites that drain into the river.

There’s an abundance of campers who may be homeless in the area, Emmons said, and the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak hit Corvallis especially hard because there were fewer places for those living along the river to properly dispose of trash.