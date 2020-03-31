Willamette National Forest temporarily closes developed recreation sites

The Willamette National Forest, for the protection of public health and safety and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has temporarily closed all developed recreation sites. Closures are in effect through September 30 unless rescinded before that time. Closed sites include campgrounds, day-use sites, trailheads with bathrooms, Sno-Parks, snow shelters, fire lookouts, hot springs, boat launch facilities and OHV trailhead facilities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These recreation site closures are necessary to address social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control, align with Oregon State Governor Kate Brown’s Executive Order to avoid unnecessary travel, including travel for recreational purposes, and to reduce pressure on emergency services in local communities.

Campsite, fire lookout and cabin reservations will remain unavailable through www.Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified by email and/or cell phone text message if there are any changes affecting their reservation. Refunds will be issued for reservations that are canceled.

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/willamette/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0