The Willamette National Forest changed its fire danger listing from moderate to high, due to the lack of recent moisture and temperatures increasing this week.

Under Industrial Fire Precaution Level II the following may operate only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.: power saws, except at loading sites; feller-bunchers with rotary head saws; cable yarding; blasting; and welding, cutting or grinding of metal.

“We want the public to be extra prepared when visiting the forest, and be mindful of the drier weather conditions,” Eric Miller, acting fire staff officer of the Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management Organization, said in a statement.

“There are no fireworks allowed on National Forest lands, and we would appreciate the public’s support to help us prevent human-caused fire starts.”

There are currently no public use restrictions in place for fire, but U.S. Forest Service officials urge everyone to exercise caution while recreating in the woods, especially if they have a campfire.

A campfire should be contained in a preexisting or robust fire ring, with a shovel and water in reach. The campfire should be kept small and at least five feet away from any flammable material, including overhanging tree limbs. Never leave a campfire unattended, and ensure any burning material is cold to the touch before leaving the area.

Be aware of current restrictions before you head out, and share current information with others who may be unaware of the restrictions. As fire restrictions change, information will be available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/willamette/fire. Follow the Willamette National Forest on Facebook and Twitter @WillametteNF for the latest updates. To report a wildfire, call 911.