Deitz Peters was born in the interim, to a nobody people.

He stood among about a half-dozen tipis on Friday, July 28 and explained the amalgam of ideas tied up in the painted, canvas-cone structures.

He described the languages and regalia and shelter of people who persisted across a vast swath of the Pacific Northwest, from Mount Shasta to Mount Saint Helens — before they were forced from their spaces by the U.S. government.

The poles aren’t cut from quite the right tree. And while, yes, tipis were used in what is today called Oregon, the folks who slept in the packable shelters historically lived out in the twisted juniper and sagebrush between the Eastern Cascades and the Snake River.

“If you ever have been alone for a long period of time, that’s what it feels like to be a nobody,” Peters said.

Visitors can see what it looks like for people to make a comeback in late August, when Peters will take his tipis and storytelling to Cascadia County Park.

Ritual

Peters said he was ready to talk candidly during a Saturday in July.

The relatives who have surrounded Peters through much of his life helped pull the cord and skinny logs of shelter into a place near Waterloo, the second of three encampments the public is invited to attend in the 2023 summer season.

Peters had burned plants that morning, herbaceous and woody and sweet, and let the smoke rise with his voice to greet the sun.

Peters’ face split with a slow, responsive grin. He straightened his dark T-shirt and pushed his hands into the pockets of his jeans.

“We’ve been blessed with really good spirits already,” Peters said.

The morning ritual during encampment days puts spirits in dialogue. He greets his ancestors; he speaks to the role of people in the land.

“I’ll ask them to watch us and make sure the day goes well,” Peters said. “I say hello to everybody, basically.”

That includes visitors who want to ask about the tipis.

By the afternoon, the encampment is teeming with people curious about the jewelry and clothes worn by some of the people who were formally lumped together as the Grand Ronde.

Some who visit have no idea who lived between the Coast Range and Cascades before those names appeared on a map.

Others think they know what a Native American looks like — the tipis create an entry point for dialogue.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Most don’t know how people cultivated the soil from time immemorial, or what languages were uttered around plankhouses and cooking fires when the Willamette Valley was the place where Kalapuya-speaking peoples lived along the rivers draining from the Cascades.

Peters fills them in.

The regalia he wears and dresses visitors in comes from specific relationships with a place. Children and folks from eldercare facilities at some of the annual encampments build musical instruments.

Visitors are put in conversation with a living culture by touch and by hearing Peters' stories.

Still alive

The tipis are Peters'. They’re the best of the bits and pieces he picked up living in Lebanon, or that he heard on the lips of folks who likewise picked up bits and pieces and then shared that knowledge.

“Not all the stories are written in books,” Peters said.

The books tend to gloss over the fact that people who have cultivated and spoke Kalapuyan are alive. The books often leave out the brutal wars between an occupying U.S. government and the people soldiers tried to force from the land.

Federal militaries began moving 27 bands and tribes from across more than 20,000 square miles of the Pacific Northwest onto a reservation. That was after measles decimated communities, and following wars against the Cayuse and people of the Rogue River in 1847.

Those tribes, about 2,000 people, confederated as the Grand Ronde. They were promised about 94 square miles. Government officials declared more than 40%, about 26,000 acres, surplus in 1901.

The United States sold the land at $1.16 per acre.

“All of our land went for pennies on the dollar,” Peters said.

Then the confederated people were disbanded. The U.S. in 1954 ended its formal recognition of the Grand Ronde tribes and stripped any sovereignty held by the local government.

It took a law signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 to restore the Grand Ronde.

But stories in a lot of Northwest cultures instruct. Hard-learned lessons are relayed in anecdotes of people who give enough or take too much from the people and animals they live with.

“It’s always a pleasure to share long-time-ago stories,” Peters said. “Beliefs.”

Stories survived without federal recognition. Pieces of Kalapuya-speaking peoples’ languages lived.

Peters was born in the 1960s — during that intertribal era, 30 years of terminated status.

“That’s how we learn. The elders tell us the stories, we get older, then we are the elders,” Peters said.

He learned when and why people gather in celebration. He learned to look forward to catching up with folks at powwows.

“I learned that our culture is still alive,” Peters said.

A tipi

Peters was known for years as “that Indian guy.”

He put in nearly two decades at Spirit Mountain Casino, managing food services before he retired.

Peters said he dressed the part — Pendleton wool vest, jewelry. And people who didn’t remember his name called him by what they saw.

He also got curious about where the tribes and bands organized under the Grand Ronde confederation slept.

Peters heard about buried structures covered in live grass. He heard about longhouse-like buildings favored by some people in the Willamette Valley.

“Plankhouses, actually,” Peters said.

In 2018, during the first of the encampments, Peters put up a tipi. They’re associated with plains people but were favored by the Molalla, too, who are confederated with the Kalapuya in the Grand Ronde.

Peters' wife had died. He waited a year before seeing anyone else. He traveled. He observed his memory of the woman who had been his friend.

“That’s just the way it is. It’s my belief. It’s my culture,” Peters said.

The family used to drive all over Oregon. Peters would tell his kids to let him know when they see the land change. Fir trees, for example, thin out in the Cascades and lodgepole pine take their place.

Lodgepole pine are ideal for Molalla shelters.

And Peters and his wife would talk about the places they wanted to see. She had asked Peters to camp.

Now there are six tipis covered in various stages of paint. The oldest shows firebirds, with stencils on newer tipis making space for an ocean scene.

The newest of the tipis is literally a blank canvas.

In his relationships, Peters recognizes how plains traditions backfilled the gaps left in local cultures. Those were the traditions that spread while the United States worked to actively erase the language and history of the people who lived in Oregon before it was Oregon.

Building tipis is binding and building up the languages and practices of all the people who ended up on a tract of land as Grand Ronde.

“And it shuts up all the stereotype people,” Peters said.

Those are the people who expect to see something typically Native.

Peters always expects some of those to try — to listen and to really see themselves in Kalapuya land. To know what the local food, language and ceremony means to people.

And, hopefully, to understand that the cultures of the Willamette Valley are contemporary even if the laws or history books say otherwise.

“You can tell them where you come from, you can tell them what type of Indian you are,” Peters said. “But you can’t tell them where you’re supposed to be.”

If you go Native American Cultural Encampment 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 25 to 27, at Cascadia County Park, 48241 Cascadia Drive, about 40 miles east of Albany, off Highway 20 near the community of Cascadia. 10 a.m. every day — meet and greet.

— meet and greet. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — craft class.

— craft class. 1 p.m. Sunday — dancing and information.

— dancing and information. 4 p.m. — Flute music and storytelling Friday; dancing and information Saturday; feast Sunday.