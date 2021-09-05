Will mid-valley unemployment rates keep dropping?

Shortly after the coronavirus pandemic hit the mid-Willamette Valley, unemployment surged because of changing consumer habits, worker safety concerns, and state-mandated closures and capacity limits.
In Linn County, unemployment reached 13.9% in April 2020, while in Benton County, the rate reached a record 9.9%, according to revised data from the Oregon Employment Department.
But since then, the unemployment rates for the mid-valley have steadily dipped, and they were down again in July, the most recent month that figures were available.
With the rise of the delta variant, though, July feels like a completely different universe.
"We're not sure if that trend is going to continue for August," said Patrick O'Connor, regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department. "Most of the time, our employment numbers feel current. But in this age of the delta variant, you definitely realize we're looking in the rear view mirror."
And COVID-19 is in the driver's seat to a large extent. The big question is whether the economic recovery will crash and burn.
Linn County had a 5.9% unemployment rate in July, down from 6.3% in June. Meanwhile, Benton County reported a 4.1% unemployment rate, which was slightly better than the 4.4% mark the previous month.
While those improving figures represent a rebounding economy, they're still above pre-pandemic levels. In July 2019, for example, Linn County had a 4.2% unemployment rate while Benton County was at 3%.
Combined, Linn and Benton counties had roughly 3,500 fewer people employed in July than before the pandemic, according to Oregon Employment Department data. The difference was most stark in Benton County, which was down 2,820 nonfarm jobs, or 6.5%. Linn County was below prepandemic levels by 750 jobs, or 1.5%.
O'Connor said that a variety of factors contributed to job losses. Some people were put out of work by layoffs. Others didn't want to work and risk their health during the pandemic. And some residents, notably single mothers, were forced to leave their jobs to take care of children in an age of limited childcare options and online schooling.
"It's a combination of reasons," O'Connor added.
Oregon also reported a decrease for its unemployment rate statewide for July. The state had a seasonally adjusted 5.2% rate which was down from 5.6% in June.
At the height of the pandemic, Oregon's unemployment rate reached a record 13.2%.
The state has collected statewide unemployment data since 1978, and county-by-county figures since 1990.
O'Connor said Linn County tends to have a higher unemployment rate than the state and Benton County usually has a lower rate than Oregon as a whole. He attributes this to education levels in the two counties. Areas with more residents with bachelor’s degrees tend to have a lower unemployment rate.
Benton County
Although Benton County usually has a low unemployment rate, the area has had a tough time bouncing back, according to O’Connor. He said the presence of Oregon State University plays a big role in this. The university is responsible for a large portion of the jobs in the county.
With school budget cuts, businesses closing down and student workers unable to find jobs, the county was hit hard during the pandemic.
OSU usually makes Corvallis and Benton County relatively bulletproof during recessions. When times are bad economically, people generally return to school and the value of an education is enhanced, O'Connor said.
But in-person classes haven't happened as much due to COVID-19, nor are people as eager to return to college campuses. And that's created ripples in the economy.
"Clearly, a pandemic really changes the scenario," O'Connor said.
Although Benton County has struggled to recover, O’Connor said there’s a big potential for improvement once the school year starts. He said the county could turn itself around pretty quickly in the next few months as OSU and K-12 schools start hiring for the academic year.
"I'm as anxious as anyone to see what's going to happen this school year. I'm wondering how much pent-up demand there's going to be. As we have vaccinations and all this, it's certainly something you think has the ability to bounce back," O'Connor added.
According to the Oregon Employment Department, the public sector shed a total of 2,630 jobs in Benton County in July. Local government and education, which includes school districts and OSU, lost 2,640 jobs for summer break.
In the private sector, there was a gain of 80 jobs. Leisure and hospitality added 100 jobs in July. However, this industry is still down 20.3% from pre-recession levels in February 2020. This category includes restaurants, hotels and other businesses that were hit especially hard by state-wide shutdowns.
“Consumer choice and consumer confidence plays a big part in terms of what people are doing and why people are eating out less,” O’Connor said.
When it comes to Benton County overall, the private sector is growing, but the public sector is stuck in neutral.
Linn County
Linn County has recovered better than Benton County in terms of unemployment. The private sector is growing more than expected with leisure and hospitality up 7.2% and manufacturing up 3.2%. Private education and health services reported 350 job losses for July.
O’Connor said health care employment has dropped more than what would be expected at this time of year. He added that Linn County has a fair amount of hospitals and assisted living facilities that employ a big portion of the workforce.
Like its neighboring county, Linn showed a decrease in public-sector employment. The county reported a loss of 530 jobs in the public sphere for July.
Rebecca Grizzle, executive director for the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, said there has been a lot of turmoil and changes in how businesses are expected to run. She added that vaccination and mask requirements have put stress on businesses. Grizzle said finding employees to hire is the biggest issue Lebanon businesses are currently facing.
Although membership in the chamber has decreased since the pandemic, it’s not by as much as Grizzle said she would have thought. She added that having a place for businesses to come together has been important throughout the past year.
“More than ever, we’ve needed people that are connected on the local level, state level and county level to protect businesses in the area during these times,” Grizzle said.
Insurance running out
O’Connor also noted the struggle to hire employees at this time. He speculates that many restaurant and hospitality workers found other jobs when businesses shut down.
Pandemic unemployment assistance and compensation ran out in Oregon on Friday. O’Connor said this could influence the unemployment numbers, but the number of people with continued unemployment insurance claims has gone down or stayed around the same in recent months.
Some Republican-controlled states cut off pandemic unemployment assistance early but didn't see a large jump in employment rates because of the change, O'Connor said.
"We'll have to wait a month or two months here to see how that plays out," he added.
Oregon reported 28,484 continuing unemployment insurance claims for July, down from a little more than 34,000 in June. In July of 2020, the state recorded 149,798 claims.
Benton County logged 394 claims for July, down from 436 in June. In July 2020, the county had 2,135 continued claims filed.
Linn County had 988 continued unemployment insurance claims for July. In June, the county reported 1,105. In July of last year, that number was 3,839.
Looking forward
With the delta variant of the virus spreading and schools starting up again, the unemployment rate could look very different in just a few months. However, O’Connor said it’s too early to tell what exactly the future holds.
For example, some parents were forced to stay home with their children when schools went virtual. If schools open up again, those parents could enter back into the workforce.
“A lot of things are going to be coming to a head in September,” O’Connor said.
He added that consumer lifestyle choices are going to play a major role in what the next few months look like. Until these lifestyle choices mirror pre-pandemic times, it’s hard to get unemployment numbers back to what they were.
“This recession and everything that’s happened has everything to do with COVID,” O’Connor said. “With normal recessions, there’s some other factor — there would be an industry that is going to have a reckoning. Prior to COVID, we had near record low unemployment rate and a tight labor market… COVID is going to be the story in getting out of it.”