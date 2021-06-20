Wildlife rehab in crisis: Corvallis center lone outlet in mid-valley

The bad news is that so many phone calls come in that their system cannot handle all of them and the center doesn’t have the staff to return the calls anyway. They don’t have any more places to plug in incubators … if they could afford more incubators.

And the incubators they have are in constant use. Their volunteer and staff figures are so high because, as Steirup notes, “some nestlings have to be fed every 15 minutes” for up to 18 hours per day.

Staff and volunteers keep things straight with massive use of wipe boards that note the feeding schedule for all the residents.

If the center allowed more animals to be admitted, Spangler said, “the only thing that we could offer would be humane euthanasia. But people don’t like that option and it really takes a toll on staff.

“We’re essentially saying (to those with animals being turned away) is that no one can help in the Willamette Valley. But it’s really important that we offer this service. Other people just don’t have the skills.”

Solutions and options are tough to come up with right now, Chintimini officials said.