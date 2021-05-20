Wildfire season becoming increasingly unhealthy for Oregon air

In its 2021 Air Quality Report Card, the American Lung Association gave 10 Oregon counties failing marks, mainly for pollution from wildfire smoke, though other factors include ozone pollution in metro areas.
Data from the last four years shows the larger ramifications of wildfire smoke and other pollutants as they pertain to Oregon’s air quality.
While there was no data collected in Linn or Benton counties for that report, the air we breathe isn't restricted by county lines — and many neighboring counties, particularly Lane, were among those that received failing grades.
“Smoke from Oregon wildfires can impact communities across the Western United States,” said Travis Knudsen, spokesperson for the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, known as LRAPA for short. “The impacts of wildfire smoke can have far-reaching effects on surrounding communities.”
Plus, experts say, the science clearly points to public health issues arising from smoke pollution all over Oregon, including the mid-valley. With wildfire seasons becoming longer and more destructive as the years tick by, air pollution from smoke will continue to play a larger and larger role in air quality.
In a study of the effects of wildfire smoke in September 2020, LRAPA and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality laid out just how quickly the Labor Day fires blanketed the Willamette Valley with smoke.
Both agencies track air quality using the same color-coded air quality index scale as the Environmental Protection Agency. Orange indicates that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups — such as people with asthma, heart conditions and other ailments that can be exacerbated by air pollution. Red indicates that the air is considered unhealthy for everyone, while purple and maroon levels indicate hazardous air.
The area from Eugene to Salem had the most days with unhealthy air quality in 2020, between nine and 11 days. LRAPA monitors showed that on the morning of Labor Day 2020, Eugene’s air was in the green or healthy level, but by the end of the day, smoke from the Holiday Farm Fire, the Lionshead Fire and the Beachie Creek Fire had converged in the valley to lead to purple or hazardous readings.
“We have never seen our air quality reach the levels that they did in that early September,” said Knudsen. “It’s the worst air quality we’ve ever seen as an agency in Oregon, and several other areas of Oregon saw (their) worst air quality, too.”
It’s rare for major fires to erupt on the west side of the Cascades, but when smoke from fires couples with stagnant air and dry weather, the hazy and unhealthy conditions can persist. The other unusual part of last year’s fire season was that the smoke blanketed such a large area of the state. Oregonians couldn’t simply flee to the coast for clean air, since oceanside communities from Newport to Astoria dealt with unhealthy air levels during September, too.
“There wasn’t really anywhere for people to go to escape the wildfire smoke,” Knudsen said.
As much as 2020 felt like an outlier in terms of fire severity, data from the last five years shows last year was in line with a trend of larger, longer fire seasons. The DEQ noted in an air quality report released just days before the fires blew up that every part of Oregon has seen a steep increase in days with unhealthy air quality index ratings over the past five years.
The American Lung Association, which released its latest report card based on data from 2017 through 2019, gave eight Oregon counties failing grades for unsafe levels of particle pollution, which in Oregon is almost entirely due to wildfire smoke. Multnomah County received a C grade: that's considered passing, but it also connotes that there were days of unhealthy air on record.
“I would say the majority of the particle pollution can be attributed to wildfire smoke … (and) wildfire seasons are not getting shorter,” said Carrie Nyssen, senior director of advocacy for the association.
Klamath County, site of the Naylox Fire in 2017 and the Klamathon Fire in 2018, received the worst grade in Oregon. The American Lung Association called it the ninth-most polluted county in the nation in its report.
Even though Linn and Benton counties don’t show failing grades in these reports, that’s due to there not being an air quality monitoring station here. The prevalence of particle pollution in other Willamette Valley counties, particularly neighboring ones like Lane, indicates that both mid-valley counties would likely also have had unhealthy air levels during parts of these years.
And no one needed an air monitor to know that 2020 brought dangerous levels of air pollution to the area.
Agencies that track air quality do so because of the negative health effects it can have. For sensitive groups such as those with pre-existing conditions or children, whose lungs are still developing, any amount of air pollution can lead to poor outcomes.
“The dangerous thing about particle pollution is that it’s made up of tiny microscopic particles,” Nyssen said. “They’re so small that they can easily escape through the defense systems in our respiratory system and do damage to the lungs. … Some can even go into your bloodstream.”
The American Lung Association doesn’t just track wildfire pollution, it also tracks what's called ozone pollution. This is the kind we tend to think of when we think of air pollution — the kind that comes out of tailpipes and smokestacks. It’s also important to note that this kind of ozone doesn’t behave the same as the kind high in the atmosphere.
“People, when they hear ‘ozone,’ tend to think of the kind up in the air and the ozone layer,” Nyssen explained. “That’s good ozone that’s protecting us from the sun, but when it’s on the ground, that’s the harmful kind that can be very bad for your lungs.”
While Oregon’s failing grades in air pollution almost exclusively come from particulate matter, some Oregon counties received failing grades for ozone levels in the lung association's report card.
Clackamas County, southeast of Portland, received a failing grade because of ozone pollution reported over 2017-2019. It was the only county besides Jackson — which includes Medford — to receive an F grade in this category.
While experts say it’s important to track when Oregon sees these periods of pollution, it should also be noted that these grades do not mean that air quality remains at dangerous levels all year long.
Instead, experts note that weather conditions make all the difference.
“Really high-temperature days in the summer is when you start to see those higher (ozone) levels,” Nyssen said.
Nyssen also noted that the majority of Oregon’s air pollution problems comes from particle pollution, not ozone. While the worst of that particle pollution is due to wildfires, plain household wood burning can also lead to unhealthy levels in the winter.
“The red days and maroon days are all in the summer months,” Nyssen said. “But we also have to remember the numbers we see in the winter due to woodstove and fireplace burning.”
Depending on weather patterns, smoke from residential chimneys can hang above communities. In LRAPA’s case, the agency is working on a mitigation plan for the city of Oakridge, which frequently sees the kind of inversion that allows wood smoke to hang in the air rather than clear out, effectively creating miniature versions of what happens during a wildfire event.
“For communities like Oakridge specifically, they don’t have any access to natural gas and don’t have great electricity (it often does out in the winter), meaning they have a heavier reliance on woodstoves," Knudsen said. "But they have these inversions there in winter where air is just trapped there. They will see air quality suffer as a result.”
Both agencies are working to educate the public on woodstove use. Things like not leaving fires burning overnight can help avoid unfavorable air conditions.
They also provide guidance for what behaviors to avoid during any kind of poor air quality events. People should avoid going outdoors, for instance, and investing in an air purifier may become an increasingly smart decision for Oregonians.
“That’s a conversation that should really happen sooner rather than later,” Knudsen said, “how to protect ourselves from poor air quality both indoors and outside.”
Knudsen says that these are especially important conversations to have as wildfires become more prevalent. Dry, warmer conditions in Oregon's forests increase the likelihood of these unhealthy fire events.
“There is a trend in smoke from wildfires becoming more common in Lane County,” he said. “We think wildfires and the smoke from it will continue to be something we talk about every year.”
