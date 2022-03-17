 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildfire relief available for Linn County home and business owners

Wildfire Gallery risk 24

The sky was red above Jordan between Scio and Lyons in Linn County during September's wildfires.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Home and business owners who lost property to the 2020 Oregon wildfires can apply for grant money to help rebuild.

The grant program is being made possible through a partnership between Linn County and the Oregon Building Codes Division.

Qualifying applicants must have owned a home--including manufactured homes--or a business damaged or destroyed by wildfires in 2020

People who have already rebuilt their homes and businesses also qualify.

Grant recipients will be paid for rebuilding using fire-resistant methods and materials like fire-resistant windows or attic ventilation devices to cut down on ember intrusion.

Eligible applicants will receive the grants through the Linn County Building Department once qualifying improvements are completed.

Alana Cox, administrator of the Oregon Building Codes Division, said in a statement that the grant program may help prepare more people for future wildfires.

"These improvements are particularly effective at preventing ignition from embers, which can travel great distances from wildfires," Cox said. "We hope this program will help people affected by the wildfires build back more fire-resistant communities."

Homeowners and business owners wishing to apply for wildfire relief can visit the state Building Codes Division's website

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce. 

