Wildfire preparedness work scheduled in Benton, Polk counties

Polk and Benton counties have been pegged for wildfire preparedness work thanks to funding from the Oregon Legislature. The Oregon Department of Forestry will be clearing overgrowth on private lands that may contain ample fuel for potential wildfires.

The Legislature in January approved $5 million in funding for the Oregon Legislative Emergency Board. Some $78,000 of that total will be used for projects in Benton and Polk counties. While preparing the landscape for fire resiliency is the primary purpose of this money, some of the projects are also geared toward repairing hiking trails affected by the Labor Day wildfires last year.

The work, often called “fuel reduction,” consists of cutting down some trees in “overstocked stands” and slash treatment of brush and other kinds of fuel. Controlled burns are included as part of the work, though it’s not clear whether that refers to work specifically in Benton or Polk counties.

In Benton County, the work will be done in the Soap Creek area, near Oregon State University's McDonald-Dunn Research Forest. There’s also work scheduled around the Mill Creek area near Alsea. In Polk County, work will be done around Dallas and Sheridan.